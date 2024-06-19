South Africa

Life in jail for man who fatally stabbed wife 18 times in front of their children

He had attacked her before but she withdrew the charges she had laid

19 June 2024 - 18:29 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Mokhereke Mozangwa continued to stab Mating Sinah Lebolonyana several times, and continued even after she fell. Stock photo
Mokhereke Mozangwa continued to stab Mating Sinah Lebolonyana several times, and continued even after she fell. Stock photo
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART

A man who fatally stabbed his wife more than 18 times was on Wednesday sentenced to life imprisonment. 

The Free State high court, sitting in Welkom, also sentenced Mokhereke Mozangwa, 33, to two years’ imprisonment for contravening a protection order. 

Mozangwa killed his wife Mating Sinah Lebolonyana in front of their children at their home in Bultfontein on August 6 2023. Mozangwa broke a beer bottle and started to stab his wife with it.

“He then took a knife and continued to stab her several times. Even when she fell, he continued to attack the helpless wife in the presence of their minor children,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane said. 

He was arrested and remanded in custody until the conclusion of his trial. 

“During the trial, senior state advocate Dansi Mpemvane argued that the courts should ensure that the accused was sentenced to life imprisonment as the court had a duty of sending a clear message to other perpetrators of gender-based violence and femicide crimes,” Senokoatsane said. 

The court heard how the accused had stabbed his wife before and how she had opened criminal cases and later withdrew them.

TimesLIVE 

Ten-year jail sentence for man whose driving led to death of transport minister's relatives

The man responsible for a car accident that led to the death of six relatives of transport minister Sindisiwe Chikunga two years ago was sentenced to ...
News
6 days ago

Justice served, but six of my family are gone forever: Transport minister reacts to jailing of speedster

Transport minister Sindisiwe Chikunga has welcomed the 10-year imprisonment sentence imposed on the driver who caused the collision that claimed the ...
News
5 days ago

Man 'chasing snake' sentenced to 30 years in jail for stealing Telkom cellphone tower batteries

The Bloemfontein regional court on Thursday sentenced a man who stole Telkom cellphone tower batteries worth R36,000 to 30 years imprisonment.
News
5 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Fuel prices set to take another tumble in July, says AA news
  2. KFC Add Hope: one franchise added punishment for staffers not getting enough ... Consumer Live
  3. Suspect in bread truck double murder traced to day hospital by police South Africa
  4. Media24 looks likely to close five newspapers, with 400 jobs in jeopardy South Africa
  5. Boyfriend arrested after woman mauled to death by four pit bulls in Free State South Africa

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...