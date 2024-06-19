Life in jail for man who fatally stabbed wife 18 times in front of their children

A man who fatally stabbed his wife more than 18 times was on Wednesday sentenced to life imprisonment.

The Free State high court, sitting in Welkom, also sentenced Mokhereke Mozangwa, 33, to two years’ imprisonment for contravening a protection order.

Mozangwa killed his wife Mating Sinah Lebolonyana in front of their children at their home in Bultfontein on August 6 2023. Mozangwa broke a beer bottle and started to stab his wife with it.

“He then took a knife and continued to stab her several times. Even when she fell, he continued to attack the helpless wife in the presence of their minor children,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane said.

He was arrested and remanded in custody until the conclusion of his trial.

“During the trial, senior state advocate Dansi Mpemvane argued that the courts should ensure that the accused was sentenced to life imprisonment as the court had a duty of sending a clear message to other perpetrators of gender-based violence and femicide crimes,” Senokoatsane said.

The court heard how the accused had stabbed his wife before and how she had opened criminal cases and later withdrew them.

TimesLIVE