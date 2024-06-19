South Africa

LISTEN | Bhekisisa: Mpox patients in SA have HIV but are not on treatment

19 June 2024 - 09:59 By MIA MALAN DANNY BOOYSEN YOLANDA MDZEKE
The department of health confirmed the number of Mpox positive cases has increased to seven.
Image: Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regnery/CDC/REUTERS

Most people with Mpox recover without treatment, but all of South Africa’s cases have had to be hospitalised. All the patients were also infected with HIV which was mostly untreated.

In this podcast, Mia Malan asks Jacqueline Weyer of the National Institute for Communicable Diseases how big the country’s Mpox outbreak is expected to be. 

This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. Sign up for the newsletter.

MORE:

Health department scheduled to receive Mpox medication as cases rise to seven

The number of patients who have tested positive for Mpox has increased to seven, the health department confirmed.
News
3 days ago

LISTEN | Health department confirms second Mpox death

A second person has died after contracting Mpox, the department of health confirmed on Thursday morning.
News
6 days ago

One Mpox patient dead, four more cases confirmed, says health minister Joe Phaahla

Five cases of Mpox have been confirmed in South Africa, with one fatality recorded in Gauteng.
News
6 days ago
