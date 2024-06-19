South Africa

Man who absconded from Mpumalanga court arrested to face 76 charges

19 June 2024 - 07:18 By TImesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The suspect is accused of luring unsuspecting members of the public to invest in his company but they did not benefit from the profits. File photo.
The suspect is accused of luring unsuspecting members of the public to invest in his company but they did not benefit from the profits. File photo.
Image: 123RF

A 41-year-old man who absconded from a Mpumalanga court earlier this month and faces 76 charges has been arrested, the Mpumalanga Hawks confirmed on Wednesday.

The suspect, who is yet to be named, will appear in the Bethal regional court facing charges that include fraud, theft,  falsifying, uttering, money laundering and contempt of court.

The first four charges relate to allegations that between September 2020 and January 2021 the suspect, who was the director of Mbhasi Trading, "lured unsuspecting members of the public to invest money in his company in return for a share of the profit".

"The victims deposited the money but did not benefit from the profit-sharing investment scheme. Instead, they lost their money," said Hawks spokesperson Capt Dineo Sekgotodi.

The suspect and his attorney were meant to appear in court for consultation on June 4 2024 but failed to do so. 

Sekgotodi said: "A warrant of arrest was authorised and executed by the Secunda-based serious commercial crimes investigation unit and the accused was arrested in Barberton on June 18 2024."

Investigations are continuing.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Stiff sentence for man who conned investors in Free State

An investment scheme fraudster was sentenced to an effective nine years’ imprisonment by the Ficksburg specialised commercial crimes court on Tuesday.
News
1 week ago

Corruption case of Richard Mdluli, co-accused set down for trial in October

The Pretoria high court on Monday postponed the corruption case against former crime intelligence head Richard Mdluli and his two co-accused until ...
News
1 week ago

Kodwa intends to plead not guilty in alleged 'kickbacks' case, granted R30k bail

Corruption-accused and former minister of sports, arts and culture Zizi Kodwa, 54, intends to plead not guilty to allegations of corruption.
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Fuel prices set to take another tumble in July, says AA news
  2. Suspect in bread truck double murder traced to day hospital by police South Africa
  3. KFC Add Hope: one franchise added punishment for staffers not getting enough ... Consumer Live
  4. Media24 looks likely to close five newspapers, with 400 jobs in jeopardy South Africa
  5. Fake SIM card ‘manufacturing lab’ discovered at Sandton house South Africa

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...