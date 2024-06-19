Man who absconded from Mpumalanga court arrested to face 76 charges

A 41-year-old man who absconded from a Mpumalanga court earlier this month and faces 76 charges has been arrested, the Mpumalanga Hawks confirmed on Wednesday.
The suspect, who is yet to be named, will appear in the Bethal regional court facing charges that include fraud, theft, falsifying, uttering, money laundering and contempt of court.
The first four charges relate to allegations that between September 2020 and January 2021 the suspect, who was the director of Mbhasi Trading, "lured unsuspecting members of the public to invest money in his company in return for a share of the profit".
"The victims deposited the money but did not benefit from the profit-sharing investment scheme. Instead, they lost their money," said Hawks spokesperson Capt Dineo Sekgotodi.
The suspect and his attorney were meant to appear in court for consultation on June 4 2024 but failed to do so.
Sekgotodi said: "A warrant of arrest was authorised and executed by the Secunda-based serious commercial crimes investigation unit and the accused was arrested in Barberton on June 18 2024."
Investigations are continuing.
