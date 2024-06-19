The SANDF contributed several ceremonial elements to the event, including a 21-gun salute, an inspection, a battalion march, and a fly-past of the A109 helicopter which will lead the formation, followed by a BK117 and a Lynx military helicopter performing a salute flight carrying three national flags.
Brig Zola Mbi emphasised the international significance of these traditions, particularly the 21-gun salute, as a symbol of peace and honour extended to heads of state and dignitaries.
“It is an international practice of the highest honour, indicating that one comes in peace,” he said.
After the event, social media platforms were abuzz with expressions of South African pride as many users praised Vayeke-Shabangu for her historic achievement in leading the formation.
Praise for woman pilot who led presidential helicopter formation
Social media platforms were abuzz after commander's historic achievement
Image: Rumi Chuene/X
Lt-Col Zanele Vayeke-Shabangu, South Africa's trailblazing first black female helicopter commander, made history once again as she led the aircraft formation of the presidential inauguration on Wednesday.
Vayeke-Shabangu took part as a helicopter planner and said earlier she would be “deeply honoured” to do so.
“I feel honoured to be part of this presidential inauguration as I will be the one leading the whole formation and will be in the air,” she said. “I am the officer commanding of 87 Helicopter flying school in Bloemfontein. I am a commander and a pilot instructor, I have flown the Oryx helicopter.”
“My role for the inauguration will be the lead aircraft in the formation of four helicopters. We will be a diamond formation. My role is to make sure that the aircraft is on time over the target,” she said.
Born in Pretoria, Vayeke-Shabangu has carved a remarkable path in the military aviation sector. Her journey began in 2004 when she joined the South African Air Force, and a decade later achieved the significant milestone of becoming a commander.
The inauguration of President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday featured a swearing-in ceremony in the Nelson Mandela Amphitheatre. Dignitaries present included South African royalty, MPs and representatives from various sectors.
The SANDF contributed several ceremonial elements to the event, including a 21-gun salute, an inspection, a battalion march, and a fly-past of the A109 helicopter which will lead the formation, followed by a BK117 and a Lynx military helicopter performing a salute flight carrying three national flags.
Brig Zola Mbi emphasised the international significance of these traditions, particularly the 21-gun salute, as a symbol of peace and honour extended to heads of state and dignitaries.
“It is an international practice of the highest honour, indicating that one comes in peace,” he said.
After the event, social media platforms were abuzz with expressions of South African pride as many users praised Vayeke-Shabangu for her historic achievement in leading the formation.
READ MORE
IN PICS | Scenes from Cyril Ramaphosa's presidential inauguration
WATCH | Inauguration of President Cyril Ramaphosa
Guests for Cyril Ramaphosa's inauguration start arriving
‘The mood is a mood of inauguration,’ says Presidency spokesperson
Police arrest impostor attempting to access Ramaphosa’s inauguration
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos