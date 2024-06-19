South Africa

Praise for woman pilot who led presidential helicopter formation

Social media platforms were abuzz after commander's historic achievement

19 June 2024 - 21:27
Modiegi Mashamaite Multimedia reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Zanele Vayeke-Shabangu, South Africa’s first black female helicopter commander, played a leading role in Wednesday's presidential inauguration.
Zanele Vayeke-Shabangu, South Africa’s first black female helicopter commander, played a leading role in Wednesday's presidential inauguration.
Image: Rumi Chuene/X

Lt-Col Zanele Vayeke-Shabangu, South Africa's trailblazing first black female helicopter commander, made history once again as she led the aircraft formation of the presidential inauguration on Wednesday.

Vayeke-Shabangu took part as a helicopter planner and said earlier she would be “deeply honoured” to do so.

“I feel honoured to be part of this presidential inauguration as I will be the one leading the whole formation and will be in the air,” she said. “I am the officer commanding of 87 Helicopter flying school in Bloemfontein. I am a commander and a pilot instructor, I have flown the Oryx helicopter.”

“My role for the inauguration will be the lead aircraft in the formation of four helicopters. We will be a diamond formation. My role is to make sure that the aircraft is on time over the target,” she said. 

Born in Pretoria, Vayeke-Shabangu has carved a remarkable path in the military aviation sector. Her journey began in 2004 when she joined the South African Air Force, and a decade later achieved the significant milestone of becoming a commander.

The inauguration of President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday featured a swearing-in ceremony in the Nelson Mandela Amphitheatre. Dignitaries present included South African royalty, MPs and representatives from various sectors.

The SANDF contributed several ceremonial elements to the event, including a 21-gun salute, an inspection, a battalion march, and a fly-past of the A109 helicopter which will lead the formation, followed by a BK117 and a Lynx military helicopter performing a salute flight carrying three national flags.

Brig Zola Mbi emphasised the international significance of these traditions, particularly the 21-gun salute, as a symbol of peace and honour extended to heads of state and dignitaries.

“It is an international practice of the highest honour, indicating that one comes in peace,” he said.

After the event, social media platforms were abuzz with expressions of South African pride as many users praised Vayeke-Shabangu for her historic achievement in leading the formation.

READ MORE

IN PICS | Scenes from Cyril Ramaphosa's presidential inauguration

Photographers capture the action at the Union Buildings for the presidential inauguration.
Politics
16 hours ago

WATCH | Inauguration of President Cyril Ramaphosa

The stage is set for the seventh presidential inauguration at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Wednesday.
Politics
14 hours ago

Guests for Cyril Ramaphosa's inauguration start arriving

Eighteen heads of state and government, three former heads of state and government, and nine heads of delegation are expected to attend the ...
Politics
1 day ago

‘The mood is a mood of inauguration,’ says Presidency spokesperson

President-elect Cyril Ramaphosa is in good spirits ahead of his inauguration at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Wednesday.
Politics
14 hours ago

Police arrest impostor attempting to access Ramaphosa’s inauguration

Police have apprehended a Zimbabwean national who allegedly attempted to receive accreditation to the inauguration of president-elect Cyril Ramaphosa ...
Politics
16 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Fuel prices set to take another tumble in July, says AA news
  2. KFC Add Hope: one franchise added punishment for staffers not getting enough ... Consumer Live
  3. Suspect in bread truck double murder traced to day hospital by police South Africa
  4. Media24 looks likely to close five newspapers, with 400 jobs in jeopardy South Africa
  5. Boyfriend arrested after woman mauled to death by four pit bulls in Free State South Africa

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...