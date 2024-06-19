South Africa

Teacher and children among 6 people killed in ambush in KZN

19 June 2024 - 10:32 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
A bakkie in which 12 people were travelling came under fire, resulting in the deaths of six people near Ladysmith in KwaZulu-Natal. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

A primary school teacher has been identified as one of the casualties of an ambush in which six people died in Ezakheni township, near Ladysmith, on Monday.

KwaZulu-Natal education MEC Sipho Hlomuka said Mrs Thusi from Ngcede Primary School and her two children, who attend Limehill High School, were shot.

Provincial police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said police were on the hunt for an unknown number of suspects who shot and killed six people and injured four others on Monday night.

“Information indicates 12 people were travelling in a bakkie on Helpmekaar Road when a vehicle approached and its occupants opened fire on the bakkie,” said Netshiunda.

A woman aged 37, two 17-year-olds, a 15-year-old, and two girls aged five and two were declared dead at the scene.

Two men and three women survived the shooting with injuries and were rushed to hospital. A 21-year-old woman escaped unharmed.

Netshiunda said the motive for the shooting was unknown. He appealed to anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspects to contact the nearest police station or call the Crime Stop number 08600-10111.

