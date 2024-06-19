Three arrested as stolen copper cable is seized in Northern Cape

Police arrested three men and seized suspected stolen copper cable with an estimated value of R112,000 in Northern Cape on Wednesday.

Police in Wrenchville arrested the suspects after they received a tip-off about the suspected stolen loot found at a dumping site.

The suspects were caught allegedly loading copper cables onto a truck.

A Tata truck and a Nissan bakkie, believed to be used in the commission of the crime, were confiscated, police spokesperson Col Cherelle Ehlers said.

The suspects are expected to appear in court soon.

“The policing of crimes relating to tampering with essential infrastructure and theft of essential infrastructure remains a priority in the Northern Cape and will be addressed vigorously,” she said.

