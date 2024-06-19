South Africa

Three arrested as stolen copper cable is seized in Northern Cape

Police received a tip-off about suspected stolen loot found at a dumping site

19 June 2024 - 21:13 By TimesLIVE
This is some of the cable that the three suspects were caught loading onto a truck on Wrenchville.
Image: SAPS

Police arrested three men and seized suspected stolen copper cable with an estimated value of R112,000 in Northern Cape on Wednesday. 

Police in Wrenchville arrested the suspects after they received a tip-off about the suspected stolen loot found at a dumping site.

The suspects were caught allegedly loading copper cables onto a truck. 

A Tata truck and a Nissan bakkie, believed to be used in the commission of the crime, were confiscated, police spokesperson Col Cherelle Ehlers said. 

The suspects are expected to appear in court soon.

“The policing of crimes relating to tampering with essential infrastructure and theft of essential infrastructure remains a priority in the Northern Cape and will be addressed vigorously,” she said.

