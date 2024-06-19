South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues in Pretoria high court

19 June 2024 - 10:39 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC News

Five men accused of murdering soccer star Senzo Meyiwa in 2014 are back in the dock at the Pretoria high court on Wednesday.

No hot water to bath in prison, accused in Meyiwa murder trial tells court

Two of the men standing trial for the murder of Senzo Meyiwa have told the Pretoria high court that they do not have hot water to bathe at Kgosi ...
1 week ago

SIM swap done on Senzo Meyiwa's phone in Benmore hours after his death: witness

Forensic supervisor at Vodacom Pinky Vythilingam has confirmed that a SIM swap was done on soccer star Senzo Meyiwa's phone hours after he was ...
2 weeks ago

LISTEN | Evidence reveals communication between two accused the day Senzo Meyiwa died

Cellphone evidence presented before the high court in Pretoria on Tuesday has revealed there was communication between two of the accused - Mthobisi ...
4 weeks ago
