South Africa

WATCH | Only in SA — man swinging on truck a danger to motorists and himself

19 June 2024 - 10:59
A man swings on the back of a moving truck in KZN.
A man swings on the back of a moving truck in KZN.
Image: Screengrab

Officials have condemned the behaviour of a man seen swinging on a rope on the back of a moving truck, saying he could be charged for self-endangerment.

In a video doing the rounds on social media, the man, wearing a hoodie, swings on a rope tied to railings on the back as the truck drives on what seems to be the N2, joining the M21 to Inanda Rd.

It is unclear when the incident happened.

Durban metro police spokesperson Boysie Zungu said they were not aware of the incident. 

“However, this is wrong and dangerous to the person doing it. If he lost control he would fall and break his neck or any part of his body. The driver might be disturbed and lose focus, control, and this will lead to accidents. That behaviour is unacceptable,” he said.

Road Traffic Management Corporation spokesperson Simon Zwane said such behaviour is unacceptable and against the law. 

“We need to gather information, such as on which day this happened, and where exactly. We need to determine if the driver was aware and why he did not stop this happening.”

Automobile Association spokesperson Layton Beard described the behaviour as extremely dangerous. He said the man was not only causing danger to himself but also to others. 

“If he comes off that swing, he could potentially cause trouble for other cars,” he said.

