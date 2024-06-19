South Africa

Zambia plans to import 650,000 tons white maize from Tanzania

19 June 2024 - 17:12 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
El Nino is a weather phenomenon associated with a disruption of wind patterns, which means warmer ocean surface temperatures in the eastern and central Pacific.
El Nino is a weather phenomenon associated with a disruption of wind patterns, which means warmer ocean surface temperatures in the eastern and central Pacific.
Image: Philimon Bulawayo/REUTERS

Zambia plans to import 650,000 metric tons of white maize from Tanzania after drought cut production by more than 50%, information minister Cornelius Mweetwa said on Wednesday.

Zambia's maize production in the 2023/24 crop season is expected to decrease to 1.5-million tons from 3.2-million tons the previous season, according to a crop forecasting survey.

"The government has reached an initial agreement with the Tanzanian government to import 650,000 tons of white maize," Mweetwa said in a statement announcing cabinet decisions.

Agriculture minister Mtolo Phiri said in parliament on Tuesday the country suspended maize exports following a deficit of 2.1-million tons and would import the staple grain.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Zambia’s debt restructuring limps over the line as a painful test case

More than three-and-a-half years, or 1,300 days, after resource-rich Zambia formally declared itself bankrupt, it is about to drag itself out of ...
News
2 weeks ago

UN food agency looks for $400m to feed millions in southern Africa

The UN World Food Programme (WFP) needs $400 million to feed millions of people in Southern Africa following a drought that plunged parts of the ...
News
3 weeks ago

Zimbabwe maize production to drop 72% due to drought

The Zimbabwean government forecasts staple maize production will drop 72% in the 2023/24 season, worsening the country's food situation due to an El ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Fuel prices set to take another tumble in July, says AA news
  2. KFC Add Hope: one franchise added punishment for staffers not getting enough ... Consumer Live
  3. Suspect in bread truck double murder traced to day hospital by police South Africa
  4. Media24 looks likely to close five newspapers, with 400 jobs in jeopardy South Africa
  5. Boyfriend arrested after woman mauled to death by four pit bulls in Free State South Africa

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...