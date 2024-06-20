South Africa

Boyfriend arrested after Free State teacher murdered on Youth Day

20 June 2024 - 10:16
Judith Mpho Moalosi.
Image: Supplied

The Free State education department is in mourning after the murder of a high school teacher over the long weekend.

Judith Mpho Moalosi, 41, was killed on Youth Day on Sunday, allegedly by her boyfriend, the department confirmed on Thursday.

She was a grade 10 and 11 educator at Tsoseletso Secondary School.

The department's Howard Ndaba said: “The boyfriend reportedly drove the car over her body multiple times near G4S Mangaung prison and left her on the scene.

“After his arrest the perpetrator [allegedly] led the police to the crime scene, where the decomposed body of the deceased was found.”

Moalosi started working at Tsoseletso in 2020 and was described as a “hard-working and dedicated disciplinarian who went the extra mile in performing her duty”, according to the department.

Ndaba also renewed calls for an end to gender-based violence and femicide as the department conveyed its condolences to her family, colleagues and pupils.

“The department continues to see unacceptable acts of explicit and subliminal violence committed on girl pupils and female educators on a daily basis and thanks the police for swiftly arresting the alleged perpetrator,” he said.

According to a post on social media, a memorial service for Moalosi will be held on June 27 at Tsoseletso.

