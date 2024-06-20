Emergency workers responded to a crash where an SUV smashed through a wall at the Atrium parkade in Overport, Durban, on Thursday.
Garrith Jamieson of ALS Paramedics said they were called to the scene shortly after 12.30pm.
The driver was trapped in the vehicle, a navy VW T-Cross, which landed on its roof from the third storey of the building.
Driver dies after car crashes off top floor of shopping centre parkade
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
“A single occupant was trapped. He showed no signs of life,” said Jamieson.
eThekwini fire and search and rescue teams used the jaws-of-life equipment to extricate the driver.
This is a developing story.
