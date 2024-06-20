South Africa

Ex-cop Marius van der Westhuizen who killed his three children gets parole on third attempt

20 June 2024 - 16:49 By TIMESLIVE
Marius van der Westhuizen is to be released on parole next month. He was found guilty of killing his three children in 2006. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ ALLAN SWART
Image: 123RF/ ALLAN SWART

Former police officer Marius van der Westhuizen has been granted parole after serving 13 years in jail for the murder of his three children at their Brackenfell home in Cape Town in 2006.

The correctional services department (DCS) said on Thursday Van der Westhuizen appeared before the parole board on June 18 in his third attempt to be granted parole.

Van der Westhuizen, a former commander at the Claremont police station, murdered his three children on July 28 2006.

Marius was eight and Antoinette was 21 months. They were born from his marriage to former wife Charlotte. He also murdered his handicapped daughter, Bianca, 16, from a previous marriage.

DCS spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said: “This was Van der Westhuizen's third appearance before the [board], with his first session occurring in December 2022. Parole was not granted at that time due to the need for further profiling.

“Van der Westhuizen has accepted responsibility for his crimes and has participated in therapeutic and other rehabilitation interventions. The victims were involved in the parole hearing process and have been informed of the decision.”

Van der Westhuizen is being held at Malmesbury correctional facility and will be paroled on July 31.

He will need to attend pre-release programmes to help him transition to life after his incarceration and upon his release will also need to complete the remainder of his 24-year sentence under community corrections, monitored according to parole conditions.

“His sentence is to expire in September 2034,” said Nxumalo.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Murderous dad heads for jail

In 2006 Superintendent Marius van der Westhuizen, then deputy commander of Claremont police station in Cape Town, killed his three children before ...
News
13 years ago

'He shot kids to punish me'

A former senior cop accused of murdering his three children was obsessive about money and frustrated with his job, his estranged wife testified ...
Lifestyle
14 years ago

Cop 'sorry' he killed kids

Moments before he shot himself, former policeman Marius van der Westhuizen said he regretted killing his three children — and that he loved his wife.
Lifestyle
14 years ago
