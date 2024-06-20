A 38-year-old Limpopo woman has been arrested for murder after allegedly fatally striking her uncle with a stick during an argument.
Limpopo woman to appear in court in connection with uncle’s murder
Image: Gareth Wilson
A 38-year-old Limpopo woman has been arrested for murder after allegedly fatally striking her uncle with a stick during an argument.
The incident happened in Ledubeng village, Senwabarwana, on Monday after the woman, believed to be mentally unwell, and the uncle, 69, got into a fight at their home.
The duo were staying together at the time of the incident.
Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said: “It is alleged that the victim and the suspect had an argument that evolved into a physical fight, wherein the suspect, who is believed to be mentally challenged, hit her uncle with a stick on his head until he collapsed and succumbed to his injuries.
“The police only became aware of this ordeal on Tuesday morning and upon arrival at the scene, they found the lifeless body of a man in a pool of blood with an open wound on his upper body. Emergency medical service personnel were called to the scene and they certified the victim dead.”
The deceased has been identified as Solomon Mmaphuti Mokwele.
The woman has since been arrested.
“The suspect will appear before Senwabarwana magistrate's court in due course on a murder charge,” Ledwaba said.
TimesLIVE
