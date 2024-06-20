South Africa

Media24 retrenchments unrelated to media's embrace of AI, says Goldstuck

20 June 2024 - 12:53 By TImesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Changing news consumption patterns influenced by advancements in technology have led to a gradual erosion of the media sector’s operations. File photo.
Changing news consumption patterns influenced by advancements in technology have led to a gradual erosion of the media sector’s operations. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

The retrenchments at Media24 are unrelated to the media’s embrace of artificial intelligence (AI) but related to the industry’s failure to adapt to a changing ecosystem.

This is according to Arthur Goldstuck, who was addressing media at the Huawei ICT Editors Xchange conference in Johannesburg on Thursday.

Goldstuck said the plan to retrench about 410 employees by Media24, which sent shock waves throughout the sector, related to the media’s “change management battles that went back several decades”.

Changing news consumption patterns influenced by advancements in technology have led to gradual erosion of the sector’s operations, he said.

Goldstuck spoke about the fear of automation and AI, saying there were examples that showed AI was able to improve efficiencies, stimulate demand and thus create new jobs. The media should embrace AI but use it ethically.

Media24 looks likely to close five newspapers, with 400 jobs in jeopardy

Media24 announced on Tuesday it was considering closing the print editions of five newspapers, while evolving three of them into digital-only brands
News
1 day ago

Aluwani Chokoe, a deputy director of the ICT Youth Council, said the government’s decision to introduce coding and robotics as part of the curriculum was a good idea but progress should be communicated publicly.

“This is a positive step [that will ensure employability of young people],” she said.

She expressed disappointment about the absence of government, saying there should be tax incentives for those creating jobs for young people in technology.

Media24 CEO Ishmet Davidson confirmed recently the media group could retrench about 410 employees after a decision to discontinue the print publications of City Press, Rapport, Daily Sun and Beeld within three months.

Davidson said print media globally had been suffering structural declines in circulation and advertising for decades. Combined with rising fixed distribution costs, this had a devastating effect on print operations.

“As a result, our titles in the northern region have been on life support for a while. Combined losses are projected to amount to R200m over the next three years,” Davidson said.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

If you care about democracy in SA, protect our media industry from going to the wall

The economic hardships faced by the media — not only here in South Africa, but also globally — make it necessary for South Africans to think about ...
Opinion & Analysis
4 days ago

Media24 editors were unaware of possible newspaper closures

Editors of newspaper titles facing possible closure did not know their company, Media24, was weighing its options about these titles, according to ...
News
5 days ago

Mandela’s vision of a diverse media remains a pipe dream

The concentrated nature and lack of transformation of SA's media compromises the democratic ideals it is intended to uphold, writes Mandla J Radebe.
Opinion & Analysis
5 months ago

Naspers vows to 'take the fight to Amazon'

Tech and consumer internet giant Naspers will invest a substantial cash injection into its e-commerce retailer Takealot as it vowed to do “what it ...
Business Times
6 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Fuel prices set to take another tumble in July, says AA news
  2. Praise for woman pilot who led presidential helicopter formation South Africa
  3. KFC Add Hope: one franchise added punishment for staffers not getting enough ... Consumer Live
  4. Santaco upbeat new law will reduce taxi violence and regulate e-hailing services South Africa
  5. Media24 looks likely to close five newspapers, with 400 jobs in jeopardy South Africa

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...