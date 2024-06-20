South Africa

Plattekloof cop arrested for Youth Day rape of six-year-old boy

The mother 'fell asleep on a couch' after drinking alcohol with the accused

20 June 2024 - 20:41 By TIMESLIVE
Ipid is investigating the alleged rape of a six-year-old boy by a police officer from Plattekloof in Cape Town.
Image: file/ 123RF

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) on Thursday said a 44-year-old police officer had been arrested in connection with the rape of six-year-old boy. 

In a statement, the police watchdog said the officer was stationed at the Forensic Science Laboratory in Plattekloof and had allegedly raped the child on Sunday June 16.

“The boy's mother visited the police officer who is a neighbour. She was accompanied by the boy,” Ipid said. “The mother fell asleep on a couch after they drank alcohol and the police officer allegedly raped the boy while the mother was sleeping.” 

The boy reported the incident to a community member the next day and a case of rape was opened and transferred to the directorate.

The officer was arrested and appeared in court on Thursday. The matter was postponed to July 1 for a formal bail application. 

