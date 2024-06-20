The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) on Thursday said a 44-year-old police officer had been arrested in connection with the rape of six-year-old boy.
In a statement, the police watchdog said the officer was stationed at the Forensic Science Laboratory in Plattekloof and had allegedly raped the child on Sunday June 16.
“The boy's mother visited the police officer who is a neighbour. She was accompanied by the boy,” Ipid said. “The mother fell asleep on a couch after they drank alcohol and the police officer allegedly raped the boy while the mother was sleeping.”
The boy reported the incident to a community member the next day and a case of rape was opened and transferred to the directorate.
The officer was arrested and appeared in court on Thursday. The matter was postponed to July 1 for a formal bail application.
Plattekloof cop arrested for Youth Day rape of six-year-old boy
The mother 'fell asleep on a couch' after drinking alcohol with the accused
Image: file/ 123RF
The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) on Thursday said a 44-year-old police officer had been arrested in connection with the rape of six-year-old boy.
In a statement, the police watchdog said the officer was stationed at the Forensic Science Laboratory in Plattekloof and had allegedly raped the child on Sunday June 16.
“The boy's mother visited the police officer who is a neighbour. She was accompanied by the boy,” Ipid said. “The mother fell asleep on a couch after they drank alcohol and the police officer allegedly raped the boy while the mother was sleeping.”
The boy reported the incident to a community member the next day and a case of rape was opened and transferred to the directorate.
The officer was arrested and appeared in court on Thursday. The matter was postponed to July 1 for a formal bail application.
READ MORE:
Three years or R3,000 fine for cop who tried to run over his wife with car
Constable wanted for allegedly shooting senior is arrested when reporting for duty
EDITORIAL | Why are police who have done the crime still being employed by SAPS?
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos