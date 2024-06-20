South Africa

Sasol wins R4bn in damages against Transnet over tariff dispute

20 June 2024 - 10:28 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Sasol has won almost R4bn in damages in a high court ruling against Transnet.
Sasol has won almost R4bn in damages in a high court ruling against Transnet.
Image: Bloomberg

Sasol has won almost R4bn in damages in a high court ruling against state-owned logistics utility Transnet which it accused of overcharging it for transporting crude oil for several years, the petrochemical firm said on Thursday.

Sasol Oil in 2017 joined TotalEnergies, its joint venture partner in the Natref crude oil refinery, in a lawsuit against Transnet Pipelines over a tariff dispute.

“On June 18, judgment was handed down by the high court in Sasol Oil and TotalEnergies' favour. Damages in the amount of R3,889,475,802 plus interest amounting to about R2.3bn were awarded to Sasol Oil,” Sasol said in a statement.

Transnet and TotalEnergies were not immediately available to comment.

The dispute has its roots in a 1967 agreement between the then government and Total, which established an inland crude oil refinery at a time when coastal refineries were struggling to meet inland demand.

To secure the participation of Total in the inland refinery Natref, the government put in place a pipeline tariff structure that would match the costs of a coastal processing facility.

Sasol, which was set up as a state-owned business in 1950 and privatised in 1979, owns 63.64% of Natref, with TotalEnergies holding the remainder.

READ MORE:

Dangote urges African governments to get out of their own way

Aliko Dangote repeated his long-held frustrations with the cumbersome visa regimes of African nations
Business
1 day ago

SA's largest oil refinery sold for R1: will BP and Shell be held accountable for environmental damage?

In March 2022, Sapref closed after severe floods washed hydrocarbons, the primary compound of petrol, out of the refinery and onto a nearby beach.
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago

Mantashe blames high fuel prices on NGOs that 'block development'

ANC national chair Gwede Mantashe is calling for a campaign against non-governmental organisations that “block development”, saying they were ...
Politics
1 month ago

Acsa taking steps to prevent jet fuel shortage at OR Tambo airport

Airports Company South Africa is taking steps to avoid a looming jet fuel shortage at OR Tambo International Airport as its supplier is expected to ...
News
2 months ago

‘Gas energy crunch’ could devastate industry, government warned

Urgent intervention is needed after Sasol's decision to cut supply from June 2026, says the Industrial Gas Users Association of Southern Africa.
News
3 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Fuel prices set to take another tumble in July, says AA news
  2. Praise for woman pilot who led presidential helicopter formation South Africa
  3. KFC Add Hope: one franchise added punishment for staffers not getting enough ... Consumer Live
  4. Santaco upbeat new law will reduce taxi violence and regulate e-hailing services South Africa
  5. Media24 looks likely to close five newspapers, with 400 jobs in jeopardy South Africa

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...