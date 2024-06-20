Tshwane asks for food donations for homeless shelters amid grants delay

The City of Tshwane is pleading with businesses and residents to donate food items for homeless shelters experiencing delays in receiving grant funding.
“We ask that the business chambers operating in Tshwane lend a hand in helping with donations of food items that will help homeless shelters carry on the work of continuing to feed Tshwane’s homeless population while they wait for the provincial grants,” said Tshwane deputy mayor Nasiphi Moya.
The city asked that food items be donated directly to the Tshwane Food Bank at 450 President Burgers Street in Pretoria.
“These items will be collected directly by homeless shelters and an inventory of accountability will be kept to ensure that everyone in need is assisted.
“The Tshwane Food Bank, created in 2010 and operating under the community and social development services department, operates with a small budget. The city has heard the plight of stranded centres that cater for the homeless, but with limited budget we cannot possibly fill the gap left by yet-to-be-paid Gauteng grants.”
Image: Sebabatso Mosamo/Sunday Times
Moya said the delays experienced by nonprofit organisations (NPOs) have been linked to a change in the administration of grants by the Gauteng provincial government.
“This has led to delayed payments, which will result in many organisations crippled within weeks as funding runs out,” she said.
Of eight homeless shelter organisations operating in the Tshwane region, she said six have access to funding, while the others are scraping by in their effort to continue feeding the homeless.
The following items are requested:
TimesLIVE
