South Africa

Tshwane asks for food donations for homeless shelters amid grants delay

20 June 2024 - 13:23
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The city is asking that the food items be donated directly to the Tshwane Food Bank at 450 President Burgers Street, Pretoria.
The city is asking that the food items be donated directly to the Tshwane Food Bank at 450 President Burgers Street, Pretoria.
Image: Sebabatso Mosamo/Sunday Times

The City of Tshwane is pleading with businesses and residents to donate food items for homeless shelters experiencing delays in receiving grant funding.

“We ask that the business chambers operating in Tshwane lend a hand in helping with donations of food items that will help homeless shelters carry on the work of continuing to feed Tshwane’s homeless population while they wait for the provincial grants,” said Tshwane deputy mayor Nasiphi Moya.

The city asked that food items be donated directly to the Tshwane Food Bank at 450 President Burgers Street in Pretoria.

“These items will be collected directly by homeless shelters and an inventory of accountability will be kept to ensure that everyone in need is assisted.

“The Tshwane Food Bank, created in 2010 and operating under the community and social development services department, operates with a small budget. The city has heard the plight of stranded centres that cater for the homeless, but with limited budget we cannot possibly fill the gap left by yet-to-be-paid Gauteng grants.”

‘Rooiwal wastewater treatment plant refurbishment on track’: Tshwane deputy mayor

The City of Tshwane says it is within its reach to ensure Hammanskraal residents have access to clean water by 2025.
News
6 days ago

Moya said the delays experienced by nonprofit organisations (NPOs) have been linked to a change in the administration of grants by the Gauteng provincial government.

“This has led to delayed payments, which will result in many organisations crippled within weeks as funding runs out,” she said.

Of eight homeless shelter organisations operating in the Tshwane region, she said six have access to funding, while the others are scraping by in their effort to continue feeding the homeless.

The following items are requested:

  • Bottled water;
  • Soup;
  • Tea bags;
  • Soya mince;
  • Cooking oil;
  • Powder milk;
  • Canned beans;
  • Samp;
  • Canned pilchards;
  • Soap bars;
  • Maize meal;
  • Aluminium cups;
  • Canned beef;
  • Spoons;
  • Rice;
  • Toothpaste;
  • Salt;
  • Face cloths;
  • Instant porridge;
  • Roll-on deodorant;
  • Peanut butter;
  • Toilet paper; and
  • Sugar.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Blisters on the soles of his feet won't deter barefoot Comrades runner from trying again

Graham Wells says he has not let the setback deter him from trying again next year
News
1 week ago

Survival of the constitution depends on South Africa helping its poor

Whatever coalition forms in the coming days, it must place a universal basic income at the top of the agenda, writes Isobel Frye.
Opinion & Analysis
2 weeks ago

Victory for Gauteng NPOs as DSD given deadlines to tackle funding issues

Judge Ingrid Opperman has given the department until Friday to conclude the adjudication of applications
News
4 weeks ago

‘I can liken this to Life Esidimeni’: Gauteng NPOs on funding issues, but government stands firm on 'new dawn'

After a second year in a row that the department throws the NPO sector into a crisis, committee says it’s ‘the end of the road’ for many organisations
News
1 month ago

A tent town with beachfront views, but starving, unemployed residents are anything but happy

Funding cuts to NPOs blamed as DA conducts oversight visit to municipality-owned homeless shelter on Durban's North Beach
Politics
3 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Fuel prices set to take another tumble in July, says AA news
  2. Praise for woman pilot who led presidential helicopter formation South Africa
  3. KFC Add Hope: one franchise added punishment for staffers not getting enough ... Consumer Live
  4. Santaco upbeat new law will reduce taxi violence and regulate e-hailing services South Africa
  5. Media24 looks likely to close five newspapers, with 400 jobs in jeopardy South Africa

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...