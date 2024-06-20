South Africa

WATCH | Malema and bodyguard’s public firearm discharge case

20 June 2024 - 11:30 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC News

The trial of EFF leader Julius Malema and his bodyguard Adriaan Snyman resumes in the East London regional court on Thursday with the pair expected to take the stand in their defence.

The charges of discharging a firearm stem from the EFF’s fifth-anniversary celebrations at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane in 2018. Malema and Snyman are accused of discharging a gun in a public area.

It was a toy gun: Malema tells court he did not handle firearm with live ammunition at stadium

“No state case has been made that demonstrates that I carried that kind of a weapon," Malema told the court
News
7 hours ago

Doubt cast on source of cartridge found at stadium in Malema case

Malema and his bodyguard were back in court facing charges of discharging a firearm in public
News
1 day ago

DA suspends Renaldo Gouws after outcry over 'racist rants'

The DA has suspended MP Renaldo Gouws over his "racist rants" which surfaced on social media days after his swearing in.
Politics
4 hours ago
