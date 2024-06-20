The trial of EFF leader Julius Malema and his bodyguard Adriaan Snyman resumes in the East London regional court on Thursday with the pair expected to take the stand in their defence.
The charges of discharging a firearm stem from the EFF’s fifth-anniversary celebrations at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane in 2018. Malema and Snyman are accused of discharging a gun in a public area.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Malema and bodyguard’s public firearm discharge case
Courtesy of SABC News
The trial of EFF leader Julius Malema and his bodyguard Adriaan Snyman resumes in the East London regional court on Thursday with the pair expected to take the stand in their defence.
The charges of discharging a firearm stem from the EFF’s fifth-anniversary celebrations at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane in 2018. Malema and Snyman are accused of discharging a gun in a public area.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
It was a toy gun: Malema tells court he did not handle firearm with live ammunition at stadium
Doubt cast on source of cartridge found at stadium in Malema case
DA suspends Renaldo Gouws after outcry over 'racist rants'
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos