Courtesy of SABC News
The murder trial of five suspects accused of killing soccer star Senzo Meyiwa in 2014 continues in the Pretoria high court on Thursday.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues
Courtesy of SABC News
The murder trial of five suspects accused of killing soccer star Senzo Meyiwa in 2014 continues in the Pretoria high court on Thursday.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
No hot water to bath in prison, accused in Meyiwa murder trial tells court
SIM swap done on Senzo Meyiwa's phone in Benmore hours after his death: witness
Defence lawyer says alleged gunman was not around when Meyiwa was shot
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos