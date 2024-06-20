South Africa

WATCH | The moment a car crashed through a wall in Durban parkade

The driver, from nearby Musgrave, suffered medical complications

20 June 2024 - 18:11 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
A car crashed through a wall on the third floor of a parkade in Overport, Durban.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Onlookers gathered outside the Atrium shopping centre in Overport, Durban, after a freak accident claimed the life of a 76-year-old man on Thursday.

Emergency workers responded to the crash in which an SUV smashed through a wall. The driver was trapped in the vehicle, a navy VW T-Cross, which landed on its roof after plunging from the third storey of the building. 

Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

A concerned neighbour was first on the scene. Moments later emotional scenes played out as distraught family members gathered. 

It is understood the man, who lives in Musgrave, encountered medical complications as he was about to exit the parkade.

Video footage from inside the parkade shows the VW T-Cross narrowly missing parked cars and crashing into the wall.

The man's nephew declined to comment, only saying his uncle was 76. A family member who was overcome with emotion was treated by paramedics.

Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

A security guard said there was pandemonium after the incident.

“I was told to block all the entrances into the mall. I suppose that was to safeguard the patrons. But no-one had a clue as to what caused the incident. I just heard a huge thud,” said the guard.

Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

A construction worker on Vause Road told of “a deafening sound”.

Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

Shopping centre managers said they were dealing with authorities.

“We will provide more information upon further investigation.”

