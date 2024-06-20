'We will respond': Thoko Didiza on EFF's new bid to impeach Ramaphosa

National Assembly speaker Thoko Didiza says her office is mulling over the EFF's request to invoke impeachment proceedings against President Cyril Ramaphosa over the Phala Phala saga.

The red berets, in the first sitting of parliament, wrote to Didiza about their plans to impeach Ramaphosa.

“I did indicate the sixth administration dealt with Phala Phala and took decisions which closed the matter. However, we will look at the EFF's letter and respond to them after taking legal advice,” said Didiza during an interview with Newzroom Afrika.

The Phala Phala case gained prominence in 2022 after reports of millions of dollars having being stolen from Ramaphosa's game farm.

The EFF, in its letter for reinvocation, put a spotlight on the section 89 panel report which found prima facie evidence “that the president may have committed a serious violation” of the constitution and the law.

“The independent panel report is still an authoritative report on the matter, and any failure by parliament to process the report further by establishing an impeachment committee would be an abrogation of the duties bestowed upon parliament by the constitution,” the letter read.

Didiza said there was legal complexity around the matter, noting the EFF had taken the issue to court. “The EFF has actually taken it to the courts, so we await that outcome.”

She said it was her view that the court would give guidance on how to deal with the matter.

This week, DA federal chair Helen Zille indicated the party would protect Ramaphosa should there be an impeachment motion related to the Phala Phala scandal.

Zille said the DA would not support a motion of no confidence in Ramaphosa, adding that it was an agreement of the government of national unity to keep the partnership stable.

“We will only support the impeachment if the evidence suggests that there should be an impeachment,” Zille said in a recent interview.

