Alleged gunman's phone was in the Vosloorus area the day Meyiwa died

A state witness has testified Mthobisi Mncube's cellphone was in the Vosloorus area on the day soccer star Senzo Meyiwa was fatally shot in 2014.
Mncube has been fingered as the gun-wielding, dreadlocked suspect by those who witnessed the shooting during the home invasion in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni.
Forensic supervisor at Vodacom Pinky Vythilingam said data readings from tower locations on the day show Mncube's phone was in the Vosloorus area.
“Looking at the different towers that were picked up, this device travelled from one area to another,” Vythilingam said.
On Friday, Vythilingam outlined the distance between cellphone tower locations that pinged on some of the accused's phones.
She also provided an overview of towers requested, the crime scene and calculated the distances from the crime scene to the pinged towers.
According to her evidence, some of the towers picked up were just a few kilometres from the crime scene.
- Phake — 2.2km from the crime scene;
- Vosloorus — 2.9km away;
- Moseleke — 3.1km away;
- Vosloorus Square — 3.2km away;
- Sali section — 4.4km away;
- Bopang kgotso — 4.5km away; and
- Thabo Ntsako — 6.1km away from the scene.
She also calculated distances from different hostels to the crime scene. She said the closest tower to George Goch hostel is Benrose. Her data indicated that between 17:34:48 and 17:39:36 Mncube’s phone pinged at Benrose tower.
Vythilingam said during this time the device was in motion.
According to Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi's confession, he met Mncube, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli at Vosloorus men's hostel where they planned Meyiwa's murder.
On the day, between 7pm and 8pm, they proceeded to the crime scene address.
In his confession he said after the murder they went back to the hostel where he was paid some of the money. He left with Ntuli for Johannesburg where he slept over and on October 27 Ntuli took him to Daveyton where he stayed for some days.
Vythilingam's data showed Ntanzi had been interacting with a number linked by the Legal Practice Council to Mjiako Mphahlele attorneys in 2020.
Ntanzi previously told the court he had not given Dominic Mjiako, who represented him during his first appearance in lower courts, a mandate.
The matter is expected to resume after recess on July 22.
