A nine-year-old boy playing with friends with an inflatable lilo and a beach ball in shallow surf during an incoming tide in Hermanus is suspected to have been swept up in waves washing over the rocks and then caught in rip currents.
The alert was sounded at about 1pm on Thursday with the NSRI Hermanus duty crew responding to eyewitness reports of a child in difficulty in the water at Skulphoek's rocky shoreline.
“Despite an extensive sea and shoreline search there is no sign of the child,” the NSRI said on Friday.
“Family of the missing child are in the care of police and all care, thoughts and compassion are with the family and friends of the missing child in this difficult time.”
TimesLIVE
Child, 9, feared drowned off rocks at Hermanus
Image: NSRI
