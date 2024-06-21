South Africa

Child, 9, feared drowned off rocks at Hermanus

21 June 2024 - 09:42 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The nine-year-old boy had been playing in the surf along the rocky shore.
The nine-year-old boy had been playing in the surf along the rocky shore.
Image: NSRI

A nine-year-old boy playing with friends with an inflatable lilo and a beach ball in shallow surf during an incoming tide in Hermanus is suspected to have been swept up in waves washing over the rocks and then caught in rip currents.

The alert was sounded at about 1pm on Thursday with the NSRI Hermanus duty crew responding to eyewitness reports of a child in difficulty in the water at Skulphoek's rocky shoreline.

“Despite an extensive sea and shoreline search there is no sign of the child,” the NSRI said on Friday.

“Family of the missing child are in the care of police and all care, thoughts and compassion are with the family and friends of the missing child in this difficult time.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

IN PICS | Tragedy hits as sardine boat flips at sea off KZN south coast

A Durban skipper died and a diver is missing after their boat capsized at Umgababa main beach between Scottburgh and Amanzimtoti on the KwaZulu-Natal ...
News
1 week ago

Mugger runs into sea, hides behind rocks to evade cops and drowns

A cellphone thief drowned after he ran onto a beach and hid behind rocks in Gqeberha to evade pursuing police, Eastern Cape police say.
News
1 month ago

Tributes pour in after Breyton Paulse's mom and aunt drown in Hermanus

Tributes are pouring in for the late mother and aunt of former Springbok rugby player Breyton Paulse.
News
1 year ago

Jooste’s final steps along cliff path of no return

Markus Jooste’s death by suicide on Thursday was probably planned — and reveals the former Steinhoff CEO had nowhere left to hide
News
2 months ago

Toddler drowns: Limpopo police call for more water safety awareness

A child has died in LImpopo after falling into a dustbin that contained water.
News
3 weeks ago

Minister Creecy expresses 'shock and sadness' after fishing vessel sinks off the Cape coast

Minister of forestry, fisheries and the environment Barbara Creecy has expressed "shock and sadness" over the sinking of a fishing trawler off Cape ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | The moment a car crashed through a wall in Durban parkade South Africa
  2. Pay by today, Eskom tells Johannesburg City Power South Africa
  3. Driver dies after car crashes off top floor of shopping centre parkade South Africa
  4. 'We supported Ramaphosa': Pandor reflects, calls for support of cabinet South Africa
  5. Santaco upbeat new law will reduce taxi violence and regulate e-hailing services South Africa

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...