Cops make arrest for Drip Footwear MD Glenda Ndlanzi’s murder

Police have made a breakthrough in the murder of Drip Footwear MD Glenda Ndlanzi nearly three years after her death, with the arrest of a suspect.
Ndlanzi, 28, died in a hail of bullets in the driveway of her home in Wierdapark, Centurion, in October 2021. Nothing was taken from her during the attack.
Police spokesperson Col Noxolo Kweza said: “Four suspects were taken in for questioning this week. One was later linked to the murder investigation and he appeared in court while the other three were released pending further investigation.
“The suspect will appear again on June 24,” she said.
National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana named the suspect as Bongani Surprise Mkonto, saying he made a brief appearance in court on Tuesday where the matter was postponed for bail information.
Image: glenda_ndlanzi via Instagram
