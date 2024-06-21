Gwede Mantashe trends: Is he still needed in cabinet?

Mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe has become a focal point of debate on social media.
As President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to announce his cabinet soon, discussions about Mantashe's role and effectiveness in the cabinet trended with people's opinions sharply divided. Some argued Mantashe was an indispensable asset to the energy ministry, while others criticised him as an “exorbitant liability”.
Supporters of Mantashe highlighted his extensive experience and deep understanding of the mining and energy sectors due to him having worked in mines during the apartheid era.
Mantashe also cofounded and became the Witbank branch chairperson of the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) in 1984.
Detractors on social media argued Mantashe's time in government was marred by controversies and inefficiencies, putting a spotlight on the Zondo commission into state capture.
Witnesses in the report of the state capture commission chaired by chief justice Raymond Zondo detailed how Bosasa, a private company which scored several security tenders from the government and was implicated in the looting of the state, conducted security upgrades at three of Mantashe's properties.
“There can be no doubt that the provision of security installations for no charge amounts to 'gain of whatsoever nature.' While the value of the installations may be in dispute, the fact of the installations, and the fact that they were not paid for by Mantashe, is common cause. The provision of free security installations was manifestly part of the corrupt modus operandi of Bosasa and its directors,” the Zondo report read.
Though there were suspicions that the upgrades conducted on Mantashe's three properties were done based on his role in the ANC in advancing Bosasa's modus operandi of attaining more government tenders through favours, there was no evidence of this in the commission.
“In the circumstances, it may be concluded that there is a reasonable suspicion that Mantashe received the free installations, knowing that Leshabane [Bosasa director Papa Leshabane] sought through him to influence unspecified or unnamed office bearers that lead departments that Bosasa did, or sought to do, business with,” the report read.
“It has already been pointed out above that there is no evidence that, as secretary-general of the ANC, Mantashe acted upon the inducement provided to him in order to influence public office bearers in the listed categories.”
Recently the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) Investigating Directorate distanced itself from claims that it intended to arrest Mantashe. This comes after a recent Sunday World news report claiming Mantashe’s arrest was imminent due to his alleged involvement in “corrupt deals at Bosasa”.
Mantashe has dispelled rumours that he and his family were involved in theft or corruption.
As the country awaits the president's announcement on when he will name his cabinet, social media platforms have become a battleground for divergent views:
Gwede Mantashe trends: Is he still needed in cabinet?
Image: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day
Mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe has become a focal point of debate on social media.
As President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to announce his cabinet soon, discussions about Mantashe's role and effectiveness in the cabinet trended with people's opinions sharply divided. Some argued Mantashe was an indispensable asset to the energy ministry, while others criticised him as an “exorbitant liability”.
Supporters of Mantashe highlighted his extensive experience and deep understanding of the mining and energy sectors due to him having worked in mines during the apartheid era.
Mantashe also cofounded and became the Witbank branch chairperson of the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) in 1984.
Detractors on social media argued Mantashe's time in government was marred by controversies and inefficiencies, putting a spotlight on the Zondo commission into state capture.
Witnesses in the report of the state capture commission chaired by chief justice Raymond Zondo detailed how Bosasa, a private company which scored several security tenders from the government and was implicated in the looting of the state, conducted security upgrades at three of Mantashe's properties.
“There can be no doubt that the provision of security installations for no charge amounts to 'gain of whatsoever nature.' While the value of the installations may be in dispute, the fact of the installations, and the fact that they were not paid for by Mantashe, is common cause. The provision of free security installations was manifestly part of the corrupt modus operandi of Bosasa and its directors,” the Zondo report read.
Though there were suspicions that the upgrades conducted on Mantashe's three properties were done based on his role in the ANC in advancing Bosasa's modus operandi of attaining more government tenders through favours, there was no evidence of this in the commission.
“In the circumstances, it may be concluded that there is a reasonable suspicion that Mantashe received the free installations, knowing that Leshabane [Bosasa director Papa Leshabane] sought through him to influence unspecified or unnamed office bearers that lead departments that Bosasa did, or sought to do, business with,” the report read.
“It has already been pointed out above that there is no evidence that, as secretary-general of the ANC, Mantashe acted upon the inducement provided to him in order to influence public office bearers in the listed categories.”
Recently the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) Investigating Directorate distanced itself from claims that it intended to arrest Mantashe. This comes after a recent Sunday World news report claiming Mantashe’s arrest was imminent due to his alleged involvement in “corrupt deals at Bosasa”.
Mantashe has dispelled rumours that he and his family were involved in theft or corruption.
As the country awaits the president's announcement on when he will name his cabinet, social media platforms have become a battleground for divergent views:
READ MORE
Investigating Directorate denies report it is after Gwede Mantashe
A time for renewal and regeneration for the ANC
LISTEN | Gwede Mantashe blames tribalism for strong MK Party showing in KZN
We would have blocked Anglo bid, says Mantashe
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos