Mpox cases rise to 13 as health department secures first treatment batch
Image: Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regnery/CDC/REUTERS
The department urged all people regardless of gender, age and sexual orientation with suspected Mpox symptoms, or who had physical contact with known cases, to present themselves at a healthcare facility for clinical evaluation “because anyone can contract this preventable and treatable disease”.
Mohale said good hand hygiene is one of the ways to protect people from getting sick and prevent transmission.
Common symptoms of Mpox include a rash which may last for two to four weeks, fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, low energy and swollen glands (lymph nodes). The painful rash looks like blisters or sores, and can affect the face, palms of the hands, soles of the feet and groin.
TimesLIVE
