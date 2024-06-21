South Africa

Pay by today, Eskom tells Johannesburg City Power

21 June 2024 - 07:21 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Eskom has obtained a court judgment against the City of Johannesburg and City Power for outstanding debt.
Eskom has obtained a court judgment against the City of Johannesburg and City Power for outstanding debt.
Image: Supplied

The high court in Johannesburg has ordered the City of Johannesburg (CoJ) and City Power to pay its outstanding debt to Eskom, with the utility saying it wants immediate payment.

This arises over a billing dispute between City Power and Eskom.

Eskom said the city has been defaulting on its electricity account since October 2023.

The city, in response to Eskom’s application, brought a counter claim against the power utility, alleging potential over-billing, and applied an automatic set-off against Eskom's electricity account.

On Thursday Eskom said the court dismissed the counter claim by the city with costs, consequently dismissing the automatic set-off claim.

The court heard R1.073bn was due by the end of March, and this was the payment order granted in Eskom's favour.

The amount had grown to R3.4bn in June, Eskom said.

"Eskom has written a letter to COJ/CP demanding payment of the full amount of R3.4bn by June 21, and we hope they will respect the court decision and settle all outstanding debts to Eskom."

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Eskom goes after City Power for unpaid R1bn debt

Eskom says it has applied to the Johannesburg high court for an order to force Johannesburg’s City Power to pay its debt which stood at R1bn on March ...
News
1 month ago

Suburbs meet township life with Jozi load ‘reduction’

Load reduction will be enforced this winter in Johannesburg townships or suburbs where high electricity consumption threatens to overload and ...
News
5 days ago

‘Poor planning, lack of investment’ to blame for load reduction in Joburg, not residents: experts

City Power will implement ripple relay systems and cut-off operations in high consumption areas as it adds load reduction to the mix
News
1 week ago

City Power imposes measures, including load reduction, in Joburg to reduce electricity use

City Power has announced a range of "stringent measures" in areas across the city to reduce electricity consumption, which it says has reached ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | The moment a car crashed through a wall in Durban parkade South Africa
  2. 'We supported Ramaphosa': Pandor reflects, calls for support of cabinet South Africa
  3. Driver dies after car crashes off top floor of shopping centre parkade South Africa
  4. Santaco upbeat new law will reduce taxi violence and regulate e-hailing services South Africa
  5. Fuel prices set to take another tumble in July, says AA news

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...