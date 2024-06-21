South Africa

Police seize counterfeit goods worth more than R15m in raid in Joburg CBD

21 June 2024 - 22:30 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Counterfeit sports T-shirts in one of the shops raided by the police in the Johannesburg CBD on Friday.
Counterfeit sports T-shirts in one of the shops raided by the police in the Johannesburg CBD on Friday.
Image: Supplied

Counterfeit goods with an estimated value of R15.5m were confiscated by police in the Johannesburg CBD on Friday.

In a statement, police said they seized 18,000 shoes, sportswear, handbags, caps, perfumes and even sanitary towels during their operation carried out at a shopping mall on the corner of Rahima Moosa and Von Wielligh streets.

Fake sanitary towels were also seized in the operation.
Fake sanitary towels were also seized in the operation.
Image: Supplied

The police were joined by brand protectors, SA Revenue Service officials, metro police, provincial crime prevention wardens, paramedics and members of private security companies.

Lt-Col Amanda van Wyk said they were executing a search and seizure warrant in terms of the Customs and Excise Act.

“Intelligence also led the team to hidden storage facilities at the mall where special equipment was used to gain entry,” said Van Wyk.

She said this was one of three operations carried out in recent days. On June 13, goods worth R6.6m were seized in another operation in the CBD, while on June 7 goods worth R5.8m were seized.

“This brings the total value of counterfeit goods seized for the past three weeks to nearly R28m,” Van Wyk said.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Counterfeit conundrum - from fake to fabulous

What happens to the huge quantities of counterfeit clothing seized in South Africa every month? Leonie Wagner finds out
Opinion & Analysis
5 days ago

Counterfeit couture: ‘We must make it harder for these syndicates to copy’

Sought-after designers like Gert-Johan Coetzee, Thebe Magugu and Maxhosa have been struggling with fake replicas of their high-end designs flooding ...
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

Counterfeiting is a carousel ride and SA is in too deep, says expert

Provisions in the tobacco control bill are likely to increase illicit trade
News
7 months ago

EDITORIAL | Counterfeit goods are a threat at every level and must be rooted out

According to Tracit, the trafficking of fake goods is driven by transnational syndicates
Opinion & Analysis
7 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. IEC must answer MK Party’s Electoral Court case by Tuesday, court orders South Africa
  2. WATCH | The moment a car crashed through a wall in Durban parkade South Africa
  3. Cops make arrest for Drip Footwear MD Glenda Ndlanzi’s murder South Africa
  4. Pay by today, Eskom tells Johannesburg City Power South Africa
  5. Santaco upbeat new law will reduce taxi violence and regulate e-hailing services South Africa

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...