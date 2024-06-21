South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

21 June 2024 - 10:26 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues in the Pretoria high court. The soccer star was shot dead in an alleged home invasion in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni, in 2014.

Mthobisi Mncube, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya‚ Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi‚ Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa and Fisokuhle Nkani Ntuli have pleaded not guilty to murdering the goalkeeping ace.

TimesLIVE 

READ MORE:

Meyiwa trial delayed as defence seeks comprehensive maps and cellphone tower locations

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has been delayed yet again as the defence seeks a full map of the crime site and cellphone tower locations cited in ...
News
22 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | The moment a car crashed through a wall in Durban parkade South Africa
  2. Pay by today, Eskom tells Johannesburg City Power South Africa
  3. Driver dies after car crashes off top floor of shopping centre parkade South Africa
  4. 'We supported Ramaphosa': Pandor reflects, calls for support of cabinet South Africa
  5. Santaco upbeat new law will reduce taxi violence and regulate e-hailing services South Africa

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...