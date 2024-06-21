The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues in the Pretoria high court. The soccer star was shot dead in an alleged home invasion in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni, in 2014.
Mthobisi Mncube, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya‚ Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi‚ Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa and Fisokuhle Nkani Ntuli have pleaded not guilty to murdering the goalkeeping ace.
WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial
READ MORE:
Meyiwa trial delayed as defence seeks comprehensive maps and cellphone tower locations
