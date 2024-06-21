Wilgenhof alumni call for Stellenbosch University to retain student residence

Alumni from one of Stellenbosch University’s (SU) oldest men’s residences, Wilgenhof, have asked the institution not to act on a panel's “flawed” recommendation for its closure after allegations of toxic initiation practices.
Jaco Rabie, spokesperson for the Wilgenhof Alumni Association, said it is urging the SU Council “to allow for a thorough and fair process to unfold” before deciding on the report's recommendations, despite it being accepted by the rectorate a week ago.
The report and proposed closure of the residence is on the agenda when the council meets on Monday.
The panel was appointed by the rectorate earlier this year after the discovery of disturbing contents in two rooms at the Wilgenhof residence. It came as a former student filed a report on how students at one of the university’s oldest men’s residences held secret initiation sessions that entailed nudity, being forced to drink concoctions and abuse of first-year students.
The alumni association said it has profound misgivings about the report.
“We are of the view the investigation accepted sensational news coverage as fact, did not meaningfully engage with detailed submissions by past and present residents of Wilgenhof, and does not offer a sound evidentiary basis for the finding that the closure of Wilgenhof is the only option.
“We believe affected parties should be allowed to make further representations before a final decision is taken.”
The alumni said the panel has not factored in the consequences of the recommendation, saying there is a student housing crisis in Stellenbosch and the closure would exacerbate this.
“On a broader cultural level, many students and alumni will experience the closure as a failure of the university to incorporate tradition, identity and heritage into its structures in a positive, forward-looking way.
“During the initial investigation earlier this year, the Alumni Association made submissions to the panel, including an apology for any harm caused during its 121-year history. We acknowledge the pain suffered by past residents and students, and that the retelling of such experiences was received as distressing by alumni and the university community. The association itself has also been engaged in a process of renewal at the residence since 2021, of which SU was aware.”
Rabie said the panel accused Wilgenhof of racism, and the association took exception to this.
“Wilgenhof was the first residence at Stellenbosch University to vote to open its doors to all races in 1983 and has a long history of inclusivity. Last year the Alumni Association invested nearly R600,000 in bursaries for an array of diverse and financially needy students. The residence places an emphasis on making all students feel welcome. It fosters community, individualism, critical thinking, and respect. The Alumni Association represents students of all races and varying ages, many of whom have privately and publicly voiced their emotional concern over the flawed report,” he said.
“Should a fair process not be followed, the Alumni Association may have no choice but to follow a legal route, which would be most unfortunate.”
A petition to save the residence from closure has attracted more than 6,300 signatures.
Started by student Thomas Cowan, it states: “The boys who currently live here have not once had a chance to communicate their feelings, even though we are the people this affects far more than anyone else.”
