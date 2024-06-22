South Africa

Limpopo pangolin ‘dealer’ sentenced to five years in prison

22 June 2024 - 10:44
George Marawidzi was convicted and sentenced to five years' imprisonment or a R10,000 fine for illegal possession of a pangolin. Stock photo.
Image: Robert Bradley/123rf.com

A Limpopo man, George Marawidzi, 60, has been convicted and sentenced to five years' imprisonment or a R10,000 fine for illegal possession of a pangolin. 

He was sentenced on Thursday in the Phalaborwa regional court in Limpopo.

Marawidzi was arrested in May last year after the Hawks’ serious organised crime investigation unit received a tip-off about a person who was allegedly on his way to sell a pangolin in Hoedspruit.

Limpopo Hawks spokesperson W/O Lethunya Mmuroa said a sting operation involving the Hawks, CIC National Security, D-Dass and Hoedspruit Farmawatch was conducted.

“Without wasting time, the team followed up on the information and a suspicious vehicle was spotted in Gravelotte. On stopping and searching the suspicious vehicle, the team found a pangolin hidden in the boot inside a bag,” said Mmuroa. 

He said the accused failed to produce a permit for being in possession of a pangolin and was immediately arrested for possession of an endangered species.

He was taken to court and released on bail of R5,000.

“The case was thoroughly investigated by the Hawks until the accused was convicted and sentenced,” said Mmuroa. 

TimesLIVE

