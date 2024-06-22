South Africa

Passenger dies at King Shaka International Airport after 'struggling to breathe'

22 June 2024 - 09:58
A passenger died at the King Shaka International Airport on Friday before boarding a FlySafair (FA279) flight to Johannesburg. File Photo
A passenger died at the King Shaka International Airport on Friday before boarding a FlySafair (FA279) flight to Johannesburg.
Image: File

Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) has confirmed a passenger died at Durban's King Shaka International Airport on Friday. 

A woman who was scheduled to travel to Johannesburg died shortly before boarding a FlySafair (FA279) flight to Johannesburg.

ACSA can confirm that a call was reported at 8,35pm to the call centre requesting emergency medical response after a traveller was observed to be struggling to breathe at gate A12 of the airport terminal.

“Shortly before medics arrived, a passenger services agent was dispatched and arrived on the scene at 8.40pm to discover the patient to be unresponsive,” said ACSA media director Tshililo Manenzhe.

Manenzhe said paramedics arrived on the scene at 8,49pm and proceeded to provide advanced life support to the patient.

Despite all efforts, the woman was declared deceased on the scene. The cause of death is still unknown. 

“We can confirm that the matter has been handed over to the police. ACSA would like to extend its deepest condolences to the traveller’s family and loved ones during this difficult time,” said Manenzhe. 

TimesLIVE

