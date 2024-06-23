South Africa

Cape Town's 'paw patrol' plays key role in increase in drug seizures

23 June 2024 - 13:56 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Djenko is one of four new members of the City of Cape Town's acclaimed K9 unit
WOOF Djenko is one of four new members of the City of Cape Town's acclaimed K9 unit
Image: SAPS

The City of Cape Town has reported an increase in the amount of drugs confiscated, due partly to its highly-trained ‘K9’ crime-fighting dog unit.

The city recently added four dogs to the 12-member K9 unit, which was formed in 2009 ahead of the Fifa World Cup. The dogs are trained to detect narcotics and explosives, and can also search for missing people.

“It really is something to watch our K9s in action,” JP Smith, the city’s executive head of safety and security, said on Sunday.

“They have added so much value to our fight against crime, and the drug trade in particular, over the past 15 years, and I look forward to seeing how the new recruits acquit themselves.

“They have big paws to fill, when you consider the likes of Savage, Troy and Xena, who were just a few of the legendary K9s in our kennels over the years,” Smith said.

Smiths said apart from their crime-fighting abilities, these dogs were among the best brand ambassadors, and were instrumental in building relationships between the enforcement services and communities.

Between July 2023 and March 31 2024 the city’s metro police and law enforcement departments witnessed a marked increase in the amount of drugs confiscated.

Arrests by both departments increased from 7,494 to 9,328 in the past financial year compared with the previous year. 

Units of drugs confiscated increased from 48,178 to 69,852 in the same period. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Three arrested after 'hijacked car' bursts into flames after crashing during attempted getaway

Three suspects have been arrested after allegedly hijacking a vehicle and then crashing it while trying to flee near Merebank, south of Durban, ALS ...
News
3 hours ago

WATCH | Some police still waiting for election day overtime payments

While about 66% of police officers who worked overtime during the elections have been paid, some are still waiting for their payments.
News
2 days ago

Police urge social media users to stop posting false information about ‘gang-affected’ areas

Gauteng police urged social media users to desist from posting misleading information about gangs and instilling fear in communities affected by gang ...
News
8 hours ago

Woman shot dead in Bedfordview discovered in parked car by police

Bedfordview police on the East Rand are investigating a case of murder after a woman was shot dead on Friday evening.
News
23 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Passenger dies at King Shaka International Airport after 'struggling to breathe' South Africa
  2. IEC commissioner's alleged scheme: How Nomsa Masuku allegedly defrauded ... South Africa
  3. Woman shot dead in Bedfordview discovered in parked car by police South Africa
  4. Cross-border vehicle hijacker and smuggler sentenced to 53 years in prison South Africa
  5. Driver dies after car crashes off top floor of shopping centre parkade South Africa

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...