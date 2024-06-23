South Africa

Limpopo man sentenced to 10 years for illegal mining

23 June 2024 - 13:55 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Alfred Mulaudzi and another man were caught by mine security in Gravelotte performing illegal mining activities on September 21 2022. Stock photo.
Alfred Mulaudzi and another man were caught by mine security in Gravelotte performing illegal mining activities on September 21 2022. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe has welcomed the sentence meted out to a 34-year-old man for illegal mining. 

The Phalaborwa regional court on Thursday sentenced Alfred Mulaudzi, 34, to 10 years’ imprisonment for illegal mining and his accomplice, Mutodi Simbarashe, to five years, which was wholly suspended.

The two men were caught by mine security in Gravelotte performing illegal mining activities on September 21 2022. Police were summoned to the scene and arrested the two.

“The docket was transferred to the Mopani District economic essential infrastructure task team and was assigned to Det-Sgt Bongani Tebogo Mabasa for further investigations,” police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said. 

TimesLIVE 

READ MORE

'My mother and my wife were everything to me, I'll always love them' — Pitch Black Afro

Pitch Black Afro says his mother's passing is a blow for him.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Couple guilty of raping, murdering their three-year-old daughter

The high court in Johannesburg on Thursday found the parents guilty of the rape and murder of their three-year-old daughter and the abuse of their ...
News
2 days ago

Cross-border vehicle hijacker and smuggler sentenced to 53 years in prison

Sipho “Smirnoff' Mhlanga, 37, a vehicle hijacker and smuggler, was this week sentenced to 53 years in prison by the Mtubatuba magistrate's court in ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Passenger dies at King Shaka International Airport after 'struggling to breathe' South Africa
  2. IEC commissioner's alleged scheme: How Nomsa Masuku allegedly defrauded ... South Africa
  3. Woman shot dead in Bedfordview discovered in parked car by police South Africa
  4. Cross-border vehicle hijacker and smuggler sentenced to 53 years in prison South Africa
  5. Driver dies after car crashes off top floor of shopping centre parkade South Africa

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...