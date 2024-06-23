A 37-year-old man is expected to appear in the Rustenburg magistrate’s court on Monday for the alleged murder of his 13-year-old stepson.
Police were on Friday evening called by a neighbour to a house in Oos-Einde in Rustenburg, North West, where they found Olebogeng Molebangwe dead.
“Molebangwe was found with what appeared to be two stab wounds on the upper arm, though the suspect alleged he assaulted him with a belt for leaving his younger brother alone,” police spokesperson Brig Sabata Mokgwabone said,
Mokgwabone said the victim's body also had visible assault injuries.
The suspect was arrested and detained.
TimesLIVE
Rustenburg man to appear in court after death of his stepson
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet
A 37-year-old man is expected to appear in the Rustenburg magistrate’s court on Monday for the alleged murder of his 13-year-old stepson.
Police were on Friday evening called by a neighbour to a house in Oos-Einde in Rustenburg, North West, where they found Olebogeng Molebangwe dead.
“Molebangwe was found with what appeared to be two stab wounds on the upper arm, though the suspect alleged he assaulted him with a belt for leaving his younger brother alone,” police spokesperson Brig Sabata Mokgwabone said,
Mokgwabone said the victim's body also had visible assault injuries.
The suspect was arrested and detained.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE
Cops make arrest for Drip Footwear MD Glenda Ndlanzi’s murder
School CSI programme cash allegedly diverted to private account, bursaries for pals: Hawks arrest IEC commissioner
Cross-border vehicle hijacker and smuggler sentenced to 53 years in prison
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos