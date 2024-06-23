South Africa

Three arrested after 'hijacked car' bursts into flames after crashing during attempted getaway

SAPS investigating Sunday morning incident south of Durban

23 June 2024 - 12:24 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Three suspects have been arrested after their getaway car crashed south of Durban.
CRASH AND BURN Three suspects have been arrested after their getaway car crashed south of Durban.
Image: supplied

Three suspects have been arrested after allegedly hijacking a vehicle and then crashing it while trying to flee near Merebank, south of Durban, ALS paramedics reported on Sunday morning.

The vehicle burst into flames after crashing into another vehicle.

Two people who sustained minor injuries were being treated at the scene, ALS paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said. “SAPS is on scene and will be investigating the incident.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Cross-border vehicle hijacker and smuggler sentenced to 53 years in prison

Sipho “Smirnoff' Mhlanga, 37, a vehicle hijacker and smuggler, was this week sentenced to 53 years in prison by the Mtubatuba magistrate's court in ...
News
1 day ago

Police urge social media users to stop posting false information about ‘gang-affected’ areas

Gauteng police urged social media users to desist from posting misleading information about gangs and instilling fear in communities affected by gang ...
News
8 hours ago

WATCH | Some police still waiting for election day overtime payments

While about 66% of police officers who worked overtime during the elections have been paid, some are still waiting for their payments.
News
2 days ago

Woman shot dead in Bedfordview discovered in parked car by police

Bedfordview police on the East Rand are investigating a case of murder after a woman was shot dead on Friday evening.
News
23 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Passenger dies at King Shaka International Airport after 'struggling to breathe' South Africa
  2. IEC commissioner's alleged scheme: How Nomsa Masuku allegedly defrauded ... South Africa
  3. Woman shot dead in Bedfordview discovered in parked car by police South Africa
  4. Cross-border vehicle hijacker and smuggler sentenced to 53 years in prison South Africa
  5. Driver dies after car crashes off top floor of shopping centre parkade South Africa

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...