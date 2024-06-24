South Africa

BMW driver who allegedly knocked down six pedestrians due in court

Five pedestrians died on the scene while the sixth died on the way to hospital in Mbizana

24 June 2024 - 11:44
The BMW sedan was travelling from Mbizana towards Port Edward when it hit six men walking on the side of the road.
Image: Supplied

A man is expected to appear in the Mbizana magistrate's court on Monday after allegedly knocking down and killing six pedestrians on the R61 in Mbizana at Redoubt near Mzamba towards Port Edward on Friday.

According to the Eastern Cape transport department, five men died at the scene while the sixth died on the way to OR Tambo and Adelaide Tambo Hospital in Mbizana. 

The incident happened at about 11pm.

Department spokesperson Unathi Binqose said the BMW sedan was travelling from Mbizana, allegedly with one male occupant, towards Port Edward while the six men were walking on the side of the road the road.

“The driver knocked [down] all six of them,” he said.

Binqose said the cause of the accident is unknown.

Police confirmed a case of culpable homicide has been opened for investigation.

The vehicle has been towed to a police pound.

Police spokesperson Col Siphokazi Mawisa said the suspect has been arrested and will appear in court.

Eastern Cape transport and community safety MEC Xolile Nqatha extended his condolences. He called on motorists and pedestrians to be vigilant.

“This is the worst crash involving pedestrians reported in this province, where six pedestrians died from one crash,” said Binqose.

TimesLIVE

