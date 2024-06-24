She urged the community to remain calm and allow law enforcement agencies to carry out an investigation without hindrance.
KZN toddler found dead in pit latrine
Image: Alon Skuy
A family gathering turned into horror for an Ulundi family after two-year-old Lisulenkosi Lamula's body was found in a pit latrine hours after he disappeared from his Mkhazane village homestead on Sunday.
Amid the joyful chaos of the event, his mother only realised the toddler was missing later in the day, which led to a search by family and neighbours, the KwaZulu-Natal social development department said.
Despite their efforts, the discovery was made later on Sunday by someone using the toilet.
Social development MEC Mbali Shinga extended condolences to the family.
“With a heavy heart, we extend our deepest sympathies to the Lamula family. The loss of such a young, innocent life in such a tragic manner is beyond words. We stand with you in your grief,” said Shinga.
