KZN toddler found dead in pit latrine

24 June 2024 - 14:35 By Mfundo Mkhize
KwaZulu-Natal social development MEC Mbali Shinga will visit the family after the death of a toddler in a pit latrine. File photo.
Image: Alon Skuy

A family gathering turned into horror for an Ulundi family after two-year-old Lisulenkosi Lamula's body was found in a pit latrine hours after he disappeared from his Mkhazane village homestead on Sunday.

Amid the joyful chaos of the event, his mother only realised the toddler was missing later in the day, which led to a search by family and neighbours, the KwaZulu-Natal social development department said.

Despite their efforts, the discovery was made later on Sunday by someone using the toilet.

Social development MEC Mbali Shinga extended condolences to the family.

“With a heavy heart, we extend our deepest sympathies to the Lamula family. The loss of such a young, innocent life in such a tragic manner is beyond words. We stand with you in your grief,” said Shinga.

Child, 9, feared drowned off rocks at Hermanus

A nine-year-old boy playing with friends with an inflatable lilo and a beach ball in shallow surf during an incoming tide in Hermanus is suspected to ...
3 days ago

She urged the community to remain calm and allow law enforcement agencies to carry out an investigation without hindrance.

“We implore the community to support the efforts of the police. We must allow them to do their work to uncover the truth and ensure justice for Lisulenkosi. Anyone with information, no matter how small, should come forward and assist the authorities.

“In times of such sorrow it is vital that we come together to support the Lamula family. Let us show compassion and unity by standing with them, offering our comfort and providing assistance they may need.”

Shinga will lead a team of social workers in a visit to the Lamula homestead on Tuesday.

“This is a hard time for the family, especially for the mother. Professional counselling services will be made available,” she said.

Police spokesperson Const Thenjiswa Ngcobo said police in Ulundi have opened an inquest case.

News
News
News
