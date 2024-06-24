South Africa

Ten killed, 24 injured in collision near Delmas

24 June 2024 - 16:18 By TimesLIVE
Two people from this truck bus were killed in a collision with a minibus taxi on the R42 in Mpumalanga on Monday morning. Eight people from a minibus, including the driver, were killed.
Image: X/Road Traffic Management Corporation

Ten people were killed and 24 sustained serious injuries in a collision involving a minibus taxi and a truck bus on the R42 road near Delmas in Mpumalanga in the early hours of Monday.   

Eight of the deceased were occupants in the taxi while two people who died were in the truck bus. The deceased include the driver of the minibus taxi.  

Eighteen of the 24 people who sustained serious injuries were occupants in the truck bus. 

“Reports indicate that the taxi was initially moving on the N12 road from Johannesburg and it went into R42. The driver was allegedly going back to N12 from R42 when the crash happened,” Mpumalanga community safety, security and liaison department spokesperson Moeti Mmusi said. 

He said the taxi was moving towards Emalahleni while the truck bus was headed to Bronkhorstspruit. The taxi was also pulling a trailer. 

"It is sad to see so many people losing their lives on the road. We are appealing for greater caution on the part of drivers to avoid these tragedies," Mpumalanga community safety, security and liaison MEC Jackie Macie said. 

TimesLIVE 

