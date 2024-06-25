South Africa

Biker dies in Durban crash

25 June 2024 - 09:05 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
A biker in his 30s died in a crash involving a truck and car in Durban. Stock photo.
A biker in his 30s died in a crash involving a truck and car in Durban. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF\ambrozinio

A motorcyclist believed to be in his 30s died on the M4 highway in Durban just before the Victoria Embankment offramp on Tuesday in a crash involving a truck and car.

ALS paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said the crash occurred at 7am, closing all three lanes of the freeway.

“Unfortunately he was declared deceased at the scene. There were no injuries sustained in other vehicles,” said Jamieson.

“The events leading up to the crash are unknown. Police were at the scene and will investigate.”

TimesLIVE

