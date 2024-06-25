The Kimberley specialised commercial crimes court has found a doctor guilty of tax evasion.
On Monday, the court convicted Dr Fabian Royston Tun on eight counts for failure to submit personal income tax returns and 42 counts for failure to submit VAT returns.
Tun was operating as a medical practitioner and trading as a sole trader at Dr FR Tun's Practice and registered with the SA Revenue Service (Sars) for both personal income tax and VAT purposes.
“The state alleges that during the 2015 to 2022 period, the accused received income amounting to R17m. The accused failed to submit personal income tax returns for the 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022 tax years,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane said.
He said the accused also failed to submit VAT returns to Sars for the tax periods from August 2016 to June 2023.
The accused was arrested after investigations led by Sars, the Hawks and the tax unit from the NPA.
“The accused, who was legally represented, pleaded guilty to all charges preferred against him by the prosecution and he was then convicted.”
The case was postponed to July 30 for sentencing.
TimesLIVE
Doctor guilty of failing to submit personal tax and VAT returns
State said he earned R17m between 2015 and 2022
Image: 123RF/paulmaguire
