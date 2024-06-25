South Africa

Two former cops sentenced to 10 years each for extorting bribe from a printer

They demanded R1.5m but settled for R14,000

25 June 2024 - 21:36 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The NPA says almost 700 government officials have been convicted of corruption since 2019.
The NPA says almost 700 government officials have been convicted of corruption since 2019.
Image: 123RF/ ALLAN SWART

The Johannesburg specialised commercial crimes court on Tuesday sentenced two former police officers who extorted R14,000 from a printing business owner to 10 years' imprisonment each after finding them guilty of corruption. 

On November 28 2020 while on duty and in full police uniform, Lehlogonolo Tsagane and Jabulani Ngobeni, both 47, received a tip-off about a suspect branding clothes with the SAPS logo and they immediately went to the scene. 

They demanded R1.5m from Maxwell Chiyangwa but settled for R14,000 after threatening Chiyangwa with arrest.

“Tsagane and Ngobeni instructed him to transfer to his wife’s account, and they then escorted her to the Woodmead shopping complex to withdraw the funds,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said in a statement.

Chiyangwa reported the incident to the authorities and the two police officers were ordered to hand themselves over to the Johannesburg Central police station in September 2022. 

Prosecutor Rhyme Nchabeleng argued in aggravation of sentence and cited the nature of the former policemen’s crimes.

He told the court that the two abused their power and trust as police officers, and exploited their position to extort money from Chiyangwa.

“In considering the sentence, the court deviated from the prescribed minimum sentence of 15 years because the two police officers were first-time offenders, had pleaded guilty and also considered the relatively modest amount in the commission of the offence,” Mjonondwane said.

She said the NPA was making measurable progress against high-profile cases of corruption.

“Almost 700 government officials have been convicted of corruption since 2019. We remain committed to upholding the law and ensuring those who break it, even those sworn to enforce it, face the full might of justice,” she said. 

TimesLIVE 

Limpopo man sentenced to 10 years for illegal mining

Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe has welcomed the sentence meted out to a 34-year-old man for illegal mining.
News
2 days ago

Three life terms for Gauteng woman for killing her two boyfriends and son

The Pretoria high court on Monday sentenced Pamela Ncumisa Selani to three life terms for killing her two boyfriends and her 17-year-old son between ...
News
1 day ago

WikiLeaks’ Julian Assange to be freed after pleading guilty to US espionage charge

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is due to plead guilty on Wednesday to violating US espionage law in a deal that will end his imprisonment in ...
News
17 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Court grants minister of police leave to appeal against unlawful arrest ruling South Africa
  2. Boy dies after being forcefully removed from Modjadji initiation school by ... South Africa
  3. Three life terms for Gauteng woman for killing her two boyfriends and son South Africa
  4. Parts of Joburg will stay dry as Rand Water continues five-week upgrades South Africa
  5. Doctors driving from London to Cape Town make it in three months South Africa

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...