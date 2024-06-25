South Africa

Woman, 35, dies after fire breaks out in psych unit at George Mukhari hospital

25 June 2024 - 07:05
The Gauteng health department has confirmed the death of a female patient after a fire broke out at the hospital on Monday.
Image: 123RF

The Gauteng department of health has confirmed the death of a 35-year-old female patient after a fire broke out at Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital north of Pretoria.

The incident happened on Monday night in the hospital's female psychiatric unit, according to the department's Motalatale Modiba.

"At around 6.35pm a small fire broke out in the seclusion room. Immediate actions were taken to safeguard the safety and well-being of patients.

"The fire was quickly contained and extinguished by the fire brigade, but unfortunately the patient in the seclusion room sustained fatal injuries.

"Seventeen other patients in the unit were successfully evacuated and temporarily relocated to a different wing of the psychiatric department as a precautionary measure."

According to Modiba, the victim had been placed in the seclusion room on Monday as part of her treatment after her admission to the hospital on June 20. 

The cause of the fire is unknown and Modiba said the matter had been handed over to police for investigation.

"The department wishes to extend our deepest condolences to the patient’s family as they mourn the sudden passing of their daughter. The bereaved family and the families other patients will be taken through a debriefing. Counselling services will also be made available to them."

The city of Tshwane's emergency services department said firefighters arrived to find the blaze had been extinguished.

TimesLIVE

