eThekwini sets June 30 deadline for removal of election posters

The eThekwini municipality says all political parties have until June 30 to remove all election campaign posters erected on street poles or any other municipal infrastructure or risk being fined.

This is according to a council decision.

The acting manager responsible for advertising in the development planning unit, Segren Naicker, said political parties and candidates were allowed 800 posters per ward.

“Should political parties fail to remove posters during the stipulated period, the municipality will remove them and fine the political party based on the number of posters removed,” said Naicker.

He said this also applied to political parties that were given permission to advertise on the highways and the beachfront.

“We are strict in implementing advertising bylaws within the municipal area. No-one is allowed to erect any advertisement without the prior permission from our unit,” he said.

City manager Musa Mbhele also stressed that posters must be removed.

“We are governed by a council resolution regarding the removal of election posters. This will help to keep the city clean, as some posters have been blown off the poles while others are hanging precariously,” said Mbhele.

“The resolution is clear. Posters should be removed within 30 days of the elections,” said Mbhele.

