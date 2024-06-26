South Africa

Fleurhof woman tried to flee her shooter: eyewitness in Metrobus 'hit'

26 June 2024 - 14:40
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A bank employee was shot dead by a gunman when she tried to board a bus to work on Wednesday morning.
A bank employee was shot dead by a gunman when she tried to board a bus to work on Wednesday morning.
Image: Phathu Luvhengo/TimesLIVE

A 40-year-old bank employee killed on Wednesday morning while boarding a Metrobus in Fleurhof, Roodepoort, tried to run for her life.

The woman tripped and fell on the road before the alleged hitman, who boarded the bus earlier, shot her twice while she was on the ground.

An eyewitness, who asked not to be identified for fear of repercussions, said he and two women were waiting for the bus when the shooting occurred, just before 6am on Wednesday.

As they were about to board the bus, a man dressed in a cream top and wearing a hat got off the bus, the witness said.

He opened fire at close range.

Woman shot dead on Metrobus in Roodepoort

Police are searching for a suspect linked to the fatal shooting of a woman on a Metrobus in Roodepoort early on Wednesday morning.
News
9 hours ago

“When he got off, he did not speak to anyone or ask anything. He just started shooting. I was the last one, as I was still on the ground as the women started boarding the bus.

“They tried to get back [out of the bus], the women ran around the bus, screaming, then I heard the shot. I was also running, seeking safety. I didn't see where he [shooter] ended up.”

The man said he was puzzled when he saw someone disembark.

“It was strange for someone to get off here because this is where people board the bus.”

Metrobus acting MD Bongani Radebe said one of their bus operators also witnessed the shooting.

The suspect seemed to know she boarded the bus there. He shot only her and was not interested in other people, only this lady
Maj-Gen Max Masha, Johannesburg district police commissioner

“The shooter was in the bus, a seat away from where the bus operator sits. He cocked a gun, fired two shots. There were three passengers about to board the bus, two women, one man. The deceased and the other woman ran away around the bus. They fell and one of them was shot twice. She was certified dead on the scene,” Radebe said.

Johannesburg district police commissioner Maj-Gen Max Masha said: “We can confirm this is not transport-related. It looks like a hit because this passenger was not connected to the bus company. She was a passenger going to wherever she was going.”

Police believe she was the gunman's only target.

“The suspect seemed to know she boarded the bus there. He shot only her and was not interested in other people, only this lady,” he said.

Transport MMC Kenny Kunene said there were about 15 passengers in the bus. He said they suspected the gunman had been scouting her movements and checking her routine before the shooting.

“We suspect it started last week on Friday, or maybe earlier, and he decided to do the hit today [Wednesday],” he said.

The shooter fled the scene in a white Volkswagen Polo sedan without licence plates. A manhunt has been launched.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Ten killed, 24 injured in collision near Delmas

Ten people were killed and 24 sustained serious injuries in a collision involving a minibus taxi and a truck bus on the R42 road near Delmas in ...
News
2 days ago

Three life terms for Gauteng woman for killing her two boyfriends and son

The Pretoria high court on Monday sentenced Pamela Ncumisa Selani to three life terms for killing her two boyfriends and her 17-year-old son between ...
News
1 day ago

Boyfriend arrested after woman mauled to death by four pit bulls in Free State

Police in Mangaung have opened a case of culpable homicide after a 28-year-old woman was allegedly attacked and killed by four pit bulls in Namibia ...
News
1 week ago

Two dead, three injured in Walmer tavern shooting on Youth Day

Two people were killed while three others were wounded in a shooting in a tavern in Walmer, Gqeberha, on Youth Day.
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Parts of Joburg will stay dry as Rand Water continues five-week upgrades South Africa
  2. Woman shot dead on Metrobus in Roodepoort South Africa
  3. Two soldiers killed, 20 hurt in attack on South African base in DR Congo South Africa
  4. Lauren Dickason sentenced to 18 years' imprisonment for daughters' murders South Africa
  5. Three life terms for Gauteng woman for killing her two boyfriends and son South Africa

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...