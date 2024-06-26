Two soldiers died and 20 were wounded, four critically, in a mortar attack on a South African National Defence Force (SANDF) base at Sake, in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).
The attack took place on Tuesday, SANDF spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini said.
“Four members who were critically injured have been hospitalised, while the rest who suffered minor injuries are expected to be discharged soon.
“Families of the two members who lost their lives have been informed and procedures to bring their mortal remains [home] are in process. The names of the deceased will be communicated later.”
There are 1,198 SANDF members deployed to the UN Organisation Stabilisation Mission (Monusco) in DRC.
The Monusco force took over from an earlier UN operation in 2010 to help quell insecurity in eastern DRC, where armed groups are fighting over territory and resources.
TimesLIVE
Two soldiers killed, 20 hurt in attack on South African base in DR Congo
Image: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Two soldiers died and 20 were wounded, four critically, in a mortar attack on a South African National Defence Force (SANDF) base at Sake, in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).
The attack took place on Tuesday, SANDF spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini said.
“Four members who were critically injured have been hospitalised, while the rest who suffered minor injuries are expected to be discharged soon.
“Families of the two members who lost their lives have been informed and procedures to bring their mortal remains [home] are in process. The names of the deceased will be communicated later.”
There are 1,198 SANDF members deployed to the UN Organisation Stabilisation Mission (Monusco) in DRC.
The Monusco force took over from an earlier UN operation in 2010 to help quell insecurity in eastern DRC, where armed groups are fighting over territory and resources.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
At least 16 killed by suspected Islamists in eastern DRC, local official says
DRC army says it stopped attempted coup involving US citizens
Ramaphosa extends SANDF deployments
SANDF names soldiers killed in DRC mortar explosion
Give SANDF members the support and equipment they need to do their jobs
‘We are fit for purpose, having been there since 2013' — SANDF on DRC deployment
R2bn price tag for SANDF in DRC, but costs will be shared by Sadc
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos