South Africa

Two soldiers killed, 20 hurt in attack on South African base in DR Congo

26 June 2024 - 12:30 By TimesLIVE
A SANDF base in the DRC came under mortar attack on Tuesday. File photo.
Image: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Two soldiers died and 20 were wounded, four critically, in a mortar attack on a South African National Defence Force (SANDF) base at Sake, in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The attack took place on Tuesday, SANDF spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini said.

“Four members who were critically injured have been hospitalised, while the rest who suffered minor injuries are expected to be discharged soon.

“Families of the two members who lost their lives have been informed and procedures to bring their mortal remains [home] are in process. The names of the deceased will be communicated later.”

There are 1,198 SANDF members deployed to the UN Organisation Stabilisation Mission (Monusco) in DRC.

The Monusco force took over from an earlier UN operation in 2010 to help quell insecurity in eastern DRC, where armed groups are fighting over territory and resources.

TimesLIVE

