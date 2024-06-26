Police are searching for a suspect linked to the fatal shooting of a woman on a Metrobus in the Roodepoort area on Wednesday morning.
The incident happened in Fleurhof at about 5.55am, said Johannesburg metro police spokesperson Xolani Fihla.
“This morning [Wednesday] officers from metro police tactical response unit received a call about a shooting in a Metrobus on Helpmekaar Road.
“On arrival the officers found a deceased female. It is alleged the deceased was shot by an unknown male. The suspected shooter reportedly fled the scene in a white Volkswagen Polo sedan without licence plates,” he said.
Police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo provided more details on the shooting, saying the woman was 40 years old and was shot as she was about to board the bus.
“It is alleged the suspect was in the bus as it stopped at the bus stop. As the woman was about to get into the bus, the suspect fired several shots at her. It is further reported that after the shooting the suspect jumped into [the vehicle] and sped off.”
Johannesburg's transport MMC Kenny Kunene confirmed the incident in a post on X. “I have been informed someone got onto a Metrobus in Fleurhof and shot a passenger,” he said.
Woman shot dead on Metrobus in Roodepoort
Shooter was in the bus and opened fire when she tried to board: police
Image: City of Joburg/Twitter
Fihla confirmed police were at the scene.
* This is a developing story
