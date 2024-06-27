Alleged hitman in court alongside 'underworld boss' Ralph Stanfield

Alleged 28s gang boss Ralph Stanfield returned to the dock in the Cape Town magistrate's court on Thursday alongside several co-accused including Warren-Lee Dennis, who is charged with murdering city official Wendy Kloppers.

The court was expected to hear an analysis from a handwriting expert on documents confiscated from Stanfield's cell at Brandvlei Correctional Centre but the state added more co-accused and charges during proceedings.

Stanfield, who walked with difficulty and wore a face mask, appeared with his partner Nicole Johnson, Johannes Abrahams, Denver Booysen and Jose “Makop” Brandt in the main matter. They face charges of car theft after allegedly stealing a BMW worth R326,202 from a Palm Springs security complex in Milnerton on November 24 2022.

Stanfield, Abrahams and Booysen face a count of robbery each for allegedly assaulting the owner of the vehicle and taking a cellphone worth R1,225.

Stanfield and Johnson also face charges of fraud for allegedly misleading a police officer into believing the BMW belonged to them. Johnson allegedly arranged to have the owner of the vehicle killed by Brandt.

Alleged members of The Firm gang Jonathan Cloete, Abraham Wilson and Shakeel Pelstor, Imtiyaas Sedick, Warren Lee Dennis, Michael Morris, Chevonne McNabb and Sharazaadht Essop appeared alongside Stanfield.

The 13 accused face various charges in terms of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (Poca) including aiding and abetting criminal gang activity, attempted murder, murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition and drug-related charges.

Cloete and Morris face charges for the murder of alleged 27s gang boss William “Red” Stevens who was gunned down in Kraaifontein on February 2 2021.

Cloete, Abraham and Wilson face charges for the attempted murder of Joel Booysen, brother of alleged Sexy Boys gang leader Jerome “Donkie” Booysen.

Dennis, Morris and Essop face charges of murdering city environmental affairs department employee Wendy Kloppers who was shot in Delft on February 16 2023. They allegedly arrived at a housing construction site on foot and one suspect started shooting, killing Kloppers, 49, and injuring another woman.

The state expects to add more accused and charges in the matter, which was postponed to September 13.

