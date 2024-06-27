The EFF strongly condemned the actions of Kenyan police, acting under the orders of President William Ruto, that resulted in the deaths of five people protesting against a bill that aimed at raising taxes.
“The use of live ammunition on unarmed citizens is utterly unacceptable and a blatant violation of human rights,” the EFF declared.
On Tuesday afternoon, protesters marched to Kenya's parliament, where police officers escalated tensions by firing live rounds into the crowd. This led to the deaths of five people and injuries to more than 30 others.
The finance bill aims to generate more than $2.7bn by introducing new taxes and increasing existing ones, affecting daily items and services such as internet data, fuel, bank transfers and nappies.
The bill sought to increase Kenya's tax-to-GDP ratio from 13.5% to at least 20% from 2024 to 2027, with recommendations from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank. However, the public saw it as an excessive financial burden on an already struggling populace, worsening poverty and economic hardship.
“Instead of de-escalating the conflict, the Kenyan government chose to worsen it by deploying police, and have also chosen to deploy the army under the guise of addressing a 'security emergency'. Additionally, deploying the military against your own people is simply unethical. The role of the military is to protect the nation, not to confront unarmed protesters with legitimate grievances,” the party said in a statement.
The party said the use of live rounds was unacceptable, noting that “police have never been able to de-escalate anything”.
EFF condemns 'brutal action' of Kenyan police amid tax protests
Protesters say law would put excessive financial burden on struggling people
Image: Patrick Meinhardt/Getty Images
Kenyan President William Ruto announced on Wednesday the withdrawal of the planned tax hikes.
“Having reflected on the continuing conversation around the content of the Finance Bill 2024 and listening keenly to the people of Kenya who have said loudly that they want nothing to do with this Finance Bill 2024, I concede and therefore I will not sign the bill and it shall subsequently be withdrawn,” he said.
Ruto said this was a decision made in response to widespread public dissatisfaction and protests.
“Because I run a government but I also lead people, and the people have spoken,” Ruto said.
Ruto said after the passage of the bill, the country witnessed widespread expression of dissatisfaction, resulting in the loss of life and destruction of property.
“On my behalf and of these members and many other Kenyans, I send my condolences to the families of those who lost their loved ones in this very unfortunate manner,” Ruto said.
The move to withdraw the bill is seen as a significant victory for a week-old, youth-led protest movement that grew from online condemnations of the tax hikes into mass rallies demanding a political overhaul, marking the most serious crisis of Ruto's two-year presidency.
The EFF expressed solidarity with the people of Kenya and said that everyone who was responsible for the crimes should be arrested.
“We will continue to advocate for justice, peace and the fundamental rights of all African people.”
