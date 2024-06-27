South Africa

Three people killed after leaving court in KZN

27 June 2024 - 14:00 By TImesLIVE
A shooting at Mthwalume has claimed the lives of three people. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

Hibberdene police are probing a triple murder after a motorist and two people accompanying him were killed in Mthwalume on Thursday.

The driver and his two passengers had just left the local court at about 11am, police said. They were about to enter the main road when they were cornered by the assailants who were travelling in two vehicles.

The attackers opened fire on the vehicle, killing all three occupants instantly, before fleeing the scene.

It is believed the deceased were also robbed of their firearms.

The motive for the attack is unclear.

TimesLIVE

