Hibberdene police are probing a triple murder after a motorist and two people accompanying him were killed in Mthwalume on Thursday.
The driver and his two passengers had just left the local court at about 11am, police said. They were about to enter the main road when they were cornered by the assailants who were travelling in two vehicles.
The attackers opened fire on the vehicle, killing all three occupants instantly, before fleeing the scene.
It is believed the deceased were also robbed of their firearms.
The motive for the attack is unclear.
TimesLIVE
Three people killed after leaving court in KZN
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet
Hibberdene police are probing a triple murder after a motorist and two people accompanying him were killed in Mthwalume on Thursday.
The driver and his two passengers had just left the local court at about 11am, police said. They were about to enter the main road when they were cornered by the assailants who were travelling in two vehicles.
The attackers opened fire on the vehicle, killing all three occupants instantly, before fleeing the scene.
It is believed the deceased were also robbed of their firearms.
The motive for the attack is unclear.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Driver recalls man who shot woman had boarded bus the previous day
Man charged with murder of City of Cape Town official Wendy Kloppers
Fleurhof woman tried to flee her shooter: eyewitness in Metrobus 'hit'
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos